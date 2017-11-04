Miley Cyrus Reveals Live Versions Of 'Bad Mood' and 'Wildflowers' (Week in Review)



Miley Cyrus Reveals Live Versions Of 'Bad Mood' and 'Wildflowers' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Miley Cyrus has shared a pair of live tracks--"Bad Mood" from her most recent album, Younger Now, and the singer's cover of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers." Both tracks were recorded in New York during a live session for Spotify. Cyrus has performed her version of "Wildflowers" on Howard Stern's radio show as well as with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Check out the Spotify live session performances - here.

