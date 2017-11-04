Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Santana Jam Highlights New Bob Dylan Bootleg Series (Week in Review)

.
Bob Dylan

Santana Jam Highlights New Bob Dylan Bootleg Series was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Gibson) As part of the long-time series, Bob Dylan will release The Bootleg Series Vol. 13: Trouble No More 1979-1981 on November 3. The albums that are part of this series are Slow Train Coming, Saved and Shot Of Love, three releases that were part of Dylan's extremely polarizing 'Christian Period'.

While the first two albums were comprised of gospel music, the third, Shot Of Love featured a more rock 'n' roll sound. The upcoming Bootleg release will feature live versions of the tracks from the albums, including a performance of Shot Of Love track 'The Groom's Still Waiting At The Altar', performed by Dylan and his band at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco on November 13, 1980. This live version features the great Carlos Santana on lead guitar, adding his unmistakable blues sound to the track.

Interestingly, after recording the original song, Dylan decided not to include it on Shot Of Love. However, for some reason, it showed up on the cassette release of the album as well as the B-side of the first single 'Heart Of Mine'. Four years later, the song's popularity on radio ensured that it was included in the CD release and then on the 1985 vinyl reissue, thus becoming a part of the album ever since. Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

