Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Madame Mayhem's All Around The World (Week in Review)

.
Madame Mayhem

Singled Out: Madame Mayhem's All Around The World was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: We had some much with Madame Mayhem with her last Singled Out that we asked her back for a special Halloween visit to tell us about the song "All Around The World" from her brand new album. Here is the story:

All the songs on my new album "Ready For Me" are super personal. I write about my frustrations, trying to get through the rough times, my anxieties and insecurities, some messed up stuff that has happened to me along the way, relationship devastation, you name it. I noticed only afterwards that audiences are really getting 'the dirt' on me through this album. I was super honest, vulnerable, and didn't hold back during the writing process of these songs.

The first single/video "All Around The World" is the perfect intro to the album. "All Around The World" is really about feeling like it's you against the world, and racing against time. It's about the pressures to succeed in such a short amount of time, people thinking they know best, and are lost in their own worlds, only concerned about themselves. In this rat race we all live in today, it's getting harder and harder to break through, even if you work your ass off. The sound is upbeat. It's kind of a more straight-forward pop punkish vibe. Though we usually are huge fans of incorporating harmonies in our arrangements, my producer Corey Lowery and I thought that since this song is really about feeling like it's just you against the world, we tried to make it sound like just one melody line, one voice, against all this hard hitting music. The verses are also supposed to make you feel that anxiety and panic that I have on a daily basis, as I'm sure many of us do. But it's a super fun song to rock out to when you are just listening to it without over analyzing it.

The music video was a really fun one to shoot. I got to work with Industrialism films once again. I think viewers and listeners are really going to enjoy it!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself as you watch the official video here and learn more about the album - right here!

advertisement

Madame Mayhem Music, DVDs, Books and more

Madame Mayhem T-shirts and Posters

More Madame Mayhem News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Madame Mayhem's All Around The World

Madame Mayhem Releases 'All Around The World' Video

Madame Mayhem Announces New Album 'Ready For Me'

Madame Mayhem, Smile Empty Soul, Austin John Winkler Tour

Madame Mayhem, Smile Empty Soul, Austin John Winkler Tour

Madame Mayhem Announces Live Dates With Art of Anarchy, Bobaflex

Singled Out: Madame Mayhem's Monster


More Stories for Madame Mayhem

Madame Mayhem Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Tribute Chester Bennington With 'Looking For An Answer'- Metallica Do Surprise Cover Of Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger'- more top stories from this past week

Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion- Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'- Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween- more

Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Says Cancer Will Probably Return- U2 Announce New Album And Tour- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Rumored Break Up- Blake Shelton Releases Nostalgic New Song 'I Lived It'- Cardi B AndMigos' Offset Get Engaged In Onstage Proposal- more

Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Call It What You Want'- Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony- Miranda Lambert Previews 'Austin City Limits' Performance- more

Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance- N.E.R.D Recruit Rihanna For New Comeback 'Lemon'- Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Rumored Back Together- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion

Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'

Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween

The Beatles Compile Christmas Records For Limited Edition Release

Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Master Of Puppets Tour Performance

Singled Out: The Contenders' The Flood

Kid Rock Speaks Out On Publicist Accused Of Sexual Assault

Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour

Rod Stewart Announces Additional Dates For Las Vegas Residency

Radiohead Classic Gets Unexpected Cover By Vic Mensa

Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic For BBC Radio 2 Audience

Stryper Announce Lineup Change As They Prep New Album

The Veer Union Stream Epic and Announce Box Set

Tom Morello Shreds At Bob Marley 'Exodus' Anniversary Show

Neil Young Auctioning Model Trains And Classic Cars

Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Call It What You Want'

Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony

Miranda Lambert Previews 'Austin City Limits' Performance

Blake Shelton Streams New Single 'Money'

David Guetta And Afrojack Release 'Dirty Sexy Money'

Larry David Refuses To Ride Elevator With Miley Cyrus

Beyonce To Star As Nala In 'Lion King' Remake

Vance Joy Announces Album, Streams New Song 'Like Gold'

Thomas Rhett's Wife Celebrates Willa Gray's 2nd Birthday Online

Heidi Klum Does 'Thriller' Dance As Michael Jackson's Werewolf

Maroon 5 and SZA Perform 'What Lovers Do' On Tonight Show

Maren Morris Shares Birthday Message to Fiance Ryan Hurd

Kelsea Ballerini Talks New Album 'Unapologetically'

Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students

Adam Levine Talks Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Disgusting' Live

Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.