The Ramones Stream Rough Mix Of 'Cretin Hop' (Week in Review)

Ramones

The Ramones Stream Rough Mix Of 'Cretin Hop' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Ramones are streaming a rough mix of "Cretin Hop" as a preview to the November 24 release of an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1977 album, "Rocket To Russia."

The track is included on a disc of bonus material from sessions at New York's Power Station as part of a 3CD Deluxe Edition that also delivers the record's original mix alongside a new 40th anniversary one by the album's original engineer/mixer, Ed Stasium, and a third disc that presents a complete unreleased concert recording of the band's December 19, 1977 show at the Apollo Centre in Glasgow, Scotland - just days before the group recorded the classic live album, "It's Alive", in London, UK.

The Deluxe Edition will be produced in a limited and numbered edition and comes packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book. Along with the music, the set also features stories about the band by Sire Records founder Seymour Stein, details about making the album by Stasium, and extensive liner notes by renowned music writer and co-founder of Creem Magazine, Jaan Uhelszki.

The New York band's third album - and last to feature their original lineup - included classic singles like "Sheena Is A Punk Rocker" and "Rockaway Beach" while peaking at No. 49 on the US Billboard 200. Stream the preview track - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

