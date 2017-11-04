Thomas Rhett Announces Life Changes Tour

'Headlining for the first time has been pretty unreal," Rhett, who launched his first headline arena tour in 2017, said in a press release. 'It's wild to me that next year we will be launching our second year of headline shows and are bringing out some of my favorite artists in music right now. I think the fans have come to expect that we're going to be on our feet and having the time of our lives every single night."

The 2018 trek will begin on April 5 in Oklahoma and run through October. Rhett will bring along Brett Young, Jillian Jacqueline, Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson as openers on select dates. His second leg of the tour will begin in September where he'll add Midland as a support act. Complete tour dates are - here.