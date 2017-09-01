Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Young Gives $100,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief
09-01-2017
.
Chris Young

(Radio.com) As Hurricane Harvey cut a path of destruction through the state of Texas, country singer Chris Young stepped up and donated $100,000 to help people affected by the devastating storm.

"I have family and friends there and I'm fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding," Young explained in a video message. "But that's the least of my concern. I'm worried about the people there. Like I said, my friends, family, neighbors and I want to help."

Young goes on to announce his $100,000 pledge to a GoFundMe account that benefits the Red Cross, and details how others can help support the cause.

"I love you guys, and every little bit helps," Young added. "In times like these, you turn to your friends to help those in need, and that's exactly what I'm doing." Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Chris Young Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Young T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Young News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Young Gives $100,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vince Gill Surprises Chris Young With Grand Ole Opry Induction

Artists React To Hurricane Harvey Devastation

Chris Young Announces New Album 'Losing Sleep'

Trace Adkins and Chris Young Lead 'Salute the Troops' Concert

Chris Young Releases New Single 'Losing Sleep'

Chris Brown And Nas Release Chinx Tribute Track 'Die Young'

AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam

Chris Young Making New Music With Tiesto

Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back 2016 In Review


More Stories for Chris Young

Chris Young Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue- Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court- Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video- more

Page Too:
Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single- Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour- Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival- more

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Breaks Streaming Records- Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit- Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment

Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account

Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single

Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D And Public Enemy Business Partners

Chris Young Gives $100,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Singled Out: Melissa Plett's Saty

Sam Smith Tells Fans Something Is Coming Very Soon

Thomas Rhett Releases Autobiographical 'Life Changes'

Logic's VMA Performance Spikes Suicide Prevention Calls

Little Big Town To Receive Star On Music City Walk of Fame

Benji Madden Celebrates Wife Cameron Diaz' 45th Birthday

Amber Rose Welcomes Usher Accuser At SlutWalk

Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single

Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour

Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival

Vince Gill Surprises Chris Young With Grand Ole Opry Induction

Halsey Releases 'Bad At Love' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.