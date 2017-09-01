|
Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
.
Deep Purple fans hoping for a one off reunion with original guitarist Ritchie Blackmore will be sad to learn that members of the group shot down the idea when asked about it. Blackmore recently said that he would be open to a special reunion with the band but added that he didn't "believe Deep Purple would be interested." It turns out that he was correct. Frontman Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover and drummer Ian Paice were asked about the possibility during a SiriusXM Town Hall show (via Classic Rock) and Gillian said, "I get on great with Ritchie these days, but I don't think Ritchie's playing great these days. And for that reason mostly, I don't think it would work." Glover also said, "I don't think he approves of me very much because of the remixes and remasters that I did of the older albums. That's what I've heard anyway." He added, "You can never say never, but I would doubt it very much." Paice felt that the band currently has the perfect lineup. "I enjoy going on stage every night knowing that I'm with my four friends. That wasn't always the case - and I wouldn't want to go back to that again. "It's just the way the man is. He's a man of great emotions. He works it out in black and white. there's no grey areas to Ritchie. 'I will' or 'I won't.' 'I like it' or 'I don't like it.' Sometimes your band members suffer from that. "I want to go on stage and have fun. I don't want to go no stage and come off feeling down and miserable. I'm not prepared to go back on that route again - no."
Blackmore recently said that he would be open to a special reunion with the band but added that he didn't "believe Deep Purple would be interested." It turns out that he was correct.
Frontman Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover and drummer Ian Paice were asked about the possibility during a SiriusXM Town Hall show (via Classic Rock) and Gillian said, "I get on great with Ritchie these days, but I don't think Ritchie's playing great these days. And for that reason mostly, I don't think it would work."
Glover also said, "I don't think he approves of me very much because of the remixes and remasters that I did of the older albums. That's what I've heard anyway." He added, "You can never say never, but I would doubt it very much."
Paice felt that the band currently has the perfect lineup. "I enjoy going on stage every night knowing that I'm with my four friends. That wasn't always the case - and I wouldn't want to go back to that again.
"It's just the way the man is. He's a man of great emotions. He works it out in black and white. there's no grey areas to Ritchie. 'I will' or 'I won't.' 'I like it' or 'I don't like it.' Sometimes your band members suffer from that.
"I want to go on stage and have fun. I don't want to go no stage and come off feeling down and miserable. I'm not prepared to go back on that route again - no."
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.
• Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs
• X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set
• Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment
• Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims
• Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor
• U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'
• Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister
• Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington
• Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video
• Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary
• Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single
• Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D And Public Enemy Business Partners
• Chris Young Gives $100,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief
• Singled Out: Melissa Plett's Saty
• Sam Smith Tells Fans Something Is Coming Very Soon
• Thomas Rhett Releases Autobiographical 'Life Changes'
• Logic's VMA Performance Spikes Suicide Prevention Calls
• Little Big Town To Receive Star On Music City Walk of Fame
• Benji Madden Celebrates Wife Cameron Diaz' 45th Birthday
• Amber Rose Welcomes Usher Accuser At SlutWalk
• Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single
• Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour
• Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival
• Vince Gill Surprises Chris Young With Grand Ole Opry Induction
• Halsey Releases 'Bad At Love' Music Video
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.