Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims
(Radio.com) Fall Out Boy have revealed that they will be donating all proceeds from their upcoming November 7th concert in Houston to Hurricane Harvey relief organizations. The show, which falls in the middle of their North American M A N I A tour is scheduled to take place at the Toyota Center in the city that was hit by the devastating hurricane. Money from the gig will go directly into the Fall Out Boy Fund charity, and will then be distributed to outlets providing aid to victims of the hurricane. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
