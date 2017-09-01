Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D And Public Enemy Business Partners
09-01-2017
.
Flavor Flav

(Radio.com) Flavor Flav has filed suit against Chuck D and Public Enemy's various business partners for cutting him out of group choices, discussions and profits.

Flav (born William J. Drayton) lists Chuck and seven other defendants in the suit, for an amount that will be determined at trial. "Despite Drayton's position in Public Enemy, the group's management and related companies have for years attempted to minimize his role in the Public Enemy business, while continuing to rely upon Drayton's fame and persona to market the brand," the suit states.

Flav's list of complaints is long, reports Billboard. The hype man claims he hasn't received regular songwriting royalties for some time, despite writing credits on more than 50 songs. He says he had nothing to do with and never consented to the release of Public Enemy's 2017 album Nothing Is Quick in the Desert, yet the group used his image for promotional purposes. In fact, Flav claims he had no knowledge of the album until he read about it in the media. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Flavor Flav Music, DVDs, Books and more

Flavor Flav T-shirts and Posters

More Flavor Flav News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D And Public Enemy Business Partners

Bob Marley Gets His Own Ben And Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor

Kelsea Ballerini's 'Yeah Boy' Was Inspired by Flavor Flav

Soundgarden Announce Their Own Ice Cream Flavor

Flavor Flav Makes Wild TV Appearance

Cheap Trick's New Album Has Flavors Of 1975 Says Zander

Flavor Flav Speeding And Cocaine Trial Postponed

Flavor Flav Arrested In Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert Reveals Latin-Flavored 'Two of a Crime'


More Stories for Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue- Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court- Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video- more

Page Too:
Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single- Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour- Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival- more

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Breaks Streaming Records- Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit- Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment

Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account

Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single

Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D And Public Enemy Business Partners

Chris Young Gives $100,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Singled Out: Melissa Plett's Saty

Sam Smith Tells Fans Something Is Coming Very Soon

Thomas Rhett Releases Autobiographical 'Life Changes'

Logic's VMA Performance Spikes Suicide Prevention Calls

Little Big Town To Receive Star On Music City Walk of Fame

Benji Madden Celebrates Wife Cameron Diaz' 45th Birthday

Amber Rose Welcomes Usher Accuser At SlutWalk

Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single

Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour

Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival

Vince Gill Surprises Chris Young With Grand Ole Opry Induction

Halsey Releases 'Bad At Love' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.