Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.
09-01-2017
.
Leave The Universe

Leave The Universe released their brand new EP "N.W.O." today (Sept) and we asked Cameron to tell us about the writing and recording process of the title track. Here is the story:

The chorus for N.W.O. started as a line i was singing to myself while riding the tube in London. I was fantasizing about the idea of destroying the ability to print new money and how that would completely tip the scales of power in the government. I kept singing the line "Burn the money machine and kill the disease" over and over in sort of a chant. The next day the US election happened and the world went a little mad. I kept hearing the term "New World Oder" thrown around both in a religious and governmental context. I had been hearing that term for a long time and have always wanted to exploit it. I feel like people long for it, but at the same time are scared of the term. I think in general people want a change, but are afraid of it being at the hands of a higher form of power. I guess this song is a harsh way of saying, "The world we live in is corrupt and flawed, but if we have any hope of it changing, its going to have to come with a drastic change in what we value the most." The song is not written as an attack on government but a wake up call to the new generation that has the power to change the course of history.

The recording process was actually quite interesting on this one. The song was originally a "wall of sound" alternative rock mix, and it wasn't feeling right. We ended up stripping everything out of the mix but drums and vocals. I added a trap feel with the drums under the chorus and from that point everything clicked. After that we recorded some bass and guitar back into the track, but this time left a lot of the track pretty empty with mainly drums and vocals.

Other than the drums bass and guitar in this track, there is a lot of unique stuff happening in the soundscape, such as industrial percussive sounds that I have been recording for a while now. Anywhere from the sound of smashing bricks in my yard to hitting a metal pipe across a piece of wood in the studio. A lot of these sounds are triggered to the live drums to create a unique hybrid sound.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!

advertisement

Leave The Universe Music, DVDs, Books and more

Leave The Universe T-shirts and Posters

More Leave The Universe News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.


More Stories for Leave The Universe

Leave The Universe Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue- Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court- Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video- more

Page Too:
Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single- Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour- Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival- more

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Breaks Streaming Records- Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit- Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment

Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account

Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single

Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D And Public Enemy Business Partners

Chris Young Gives $100,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Singled Out: Melissa Plett's Saty

Sam Smith Tells Fans Something Is Coming Very Soon

Thomas Rhett Releases Autobiographical 'Life Changes'

Logic's VMA Performance Spikes Suicide Prevention Calls

Little Big Town To Receive Star On Music City Walk of Fame

Benji Madden Celebrates Wife Cameron Diaz' 45th Birthday

Amber Rose Welcomes Usher Accuser At SlutWalk

Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single

Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour

Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival

Vince Gill Surprises Chris Young With Grand Ole Opry Induction

Halsey Releases 'Bad At Love' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.