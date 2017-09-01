Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O. 09-01-2017

. Leave The Universe released their brand new EP "N.W.O." today (Sept) and we asked Cameron to tell us about the writing and recording process of the title track. Here is the story: The chorus for N.W.O. started as a line i was singing to myself while riding the tube in London. I was fantasizing about the idea of destroying the ability to print new money and how that would completely tip the scales of power in the government. I kept singing the line "Burn the money machine and kill the disease" over and over in sort of a chant. The next day the US election happened and the world went a little mad. I kept hearing the term "New World Oder" thrown around both in a religious and governmental context. I had been hearing that term for a long time and have always wanted to exploit it. I feel like people long for it, but at the same time are scared of the term. I think in general people want a change, but are afraid of it being at the hands of a higher form of power. I guess this song is a harsh way of saying, "The world we live in is corrupt and flawed, but if we have any hope of it changing, its going to have to come with a drastic change in what we value the most." The song is not written as an attack on government but a wake up call to the new generation that has the power to change the course of history. The recording process was actually quite interesting on this one. The song was originally a "wall of sound" alternative rock mix, and it wasn't feeling right. We ended up stripping everything out of the mix but drums and vocals. I added a trap feel with the drums under the chorus and from that point everything clicked. After that we recorded some bass and guitar back into the track, but this time left a lot of the track pretty empty with mainly drums and vocals. Other than the drums bass and guitar in this track, there is a lot of unique stuff happening in the soundscape, such as industrial percussive sounds that I have been recording for a while now. Anywhere from the sound of smashing bricks in my yard to hitting a metal pipe across a piece of wood in the studio. A lot of these sounds are triggered to the live drums to create a unique hybrid sound. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here! advertisement

