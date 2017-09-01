|
Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set
.
Ten Years After have revealed very special plans to release a new limited edition 50th Anniversary 10 CD Box Set to coincide with the anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut in 1967. The 10 CD set will included a disc featuring previously unreleased material and will covering for the very first time their albums from 1967 through 1974 from both Chrysalis and Deram. The set is scheduled to be released on November 10th and will be limited to just 1,500 copies worldwide featuring the albums remastered from original 1/4" production master tapes. According to the announcement, "The package comes in a luxury hardback format with slipcase and an accompanying book which includes newly commissioned in-depth 10,000 word sleeve notes written by legendary Melody Maker journalist and early champion of the band, Chris Welch. There are extensive interviews with the remaining band members plus members of Alvin Lee's family, and additional recording notes by Chris Kimsey." "I'm genuinely excited about the new Ten Years After box set that we've been working on with Chrysalis due for release in November to celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary," says Ten Years After's founding drummer, Ric Lee. He continues, "The box includes nine studio albums and a bonus CD that features the previously unreleased live album 'The Cap Ferrat Sessions'. Originally recorded in 1972 in the South of France using The Rolling Stones Mobile recording truck, the session tracks were gathering dust until now. I remember we recorded the live tracks in a villa in Cap Ferrat, South of France. Each of the instruments were recorded in a different room - drums in the ballroom. Between Chris Kimsey, our recording engineer and I, we managed to get one of the best drum sounds on any Ten Years After recording. Natural ambience from the villa's acoustics helped tremendously. The session tracks were originally planned for the 'Rock N Roll Music To The World' album, but due to vinyl restrictions of the time, the tracks were not included in the final album release. More details are on the sleeve notes written for us by Chris Kimsey, who kindly agreed to mix the tracks for this boxed set release 45 years after they were recorded. This is a must-have collection for any avid Ten Years After fan, and any new fans that want to soak up the band's recorded history." Ten Years After - '50th Anniversary Cd Box Set 1967 - 1974' will include the following CDs: 1. Ten Years After [Mono, 1967]
