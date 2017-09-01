X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

He had this to say, "I'm sending my prayers from Japan to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. America is my second home. Yoshiki Foundation America has made a $25,000 donation to help the people of Houston. Please click the Red Cross link in my bio to donate what you can to keep it going (here)." --Yoshiki

Yoshiki started Yoshiki Foundation America a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, which has supported the GRAMMY Foundation, MUSICARES, Points Of Light and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as well as the Japan Red Cross and Kumamoto-Japanese earthquake and tsunami victims.