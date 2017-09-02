Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief

Now, her pastor reports that the singer has already made a "significant donation" to help those relief efforts. "She's starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected," explained Beyonce's lifelong pastor, Rudy Rasmus, to ET. "She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas."

Rasmus, who presides over St. John's United Methodist Church with his wife Juanita, said that Beyonce makes the most of her tremendous social influence during times of need.