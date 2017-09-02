Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity

"Nando's has a history of supporting public schools and community non-profits when they open new restaurants, which I really admire," Chance said in a press statement. "Besides, they make damn good chicken, so I hope everyone will come out and eat some peri-peri chicken and help us raise money for SocialWorks."

"At a young age, Chance The Rapper has endeared himself to Chicago and the nation through his talent and passionate commitment to his community," explained Sepanta Bagherpour, Vice President of Marketing for Nando's PERi-PERi USA. "We can't think of a better ambassador to help Nando's celebrate the Grand Opening of our flagship Chicago location, and to help support public education in a city we love." Read more here.