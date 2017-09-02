John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

Legend said surmounting fertility obstacles tested their relationship, and brought them closer together than ever before. "Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple," he said. "Going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything."

Legend says that experience is "especially difficult" when "you can't conceive naturally." He and Teigen sought fertility treatments (specifically in-vitro fertilization) to conceive Luna.

"You want to feel like everything's working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it's not. I wouldn't say we can't conceive naturally, but I would say that it's enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help…We're lucky that we're living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids too." Read more here.