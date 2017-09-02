Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen
09-02-2017
.
John Legend

(Radio.com) In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, John Legend opened up about his marriage to Chrissy Teigen. The couple, who have been together since 2007 (and married since 2013) welcomed their first child Luna last year.

Legend said surmounting fertility obstacles tested their relationship, and brought them closer together than ever before. "Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple," he said. "Going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything."

Legend says that experience is "especially difficult" when "you can't conceive naturally." He and Teigen sought fertility treatments (specifically in-vitro fertilization) to conceive Luna.

"You want to feel like everything's working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it's not. I wouldn't say we can't conceive naturally, but I would say that it's enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help…We're lucky that we're living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids too." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

John Legend Music, DVDs, Books and more

John Legend T-shirts and Posters

More John Legend News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Forced To Postpone Dates For Health Reasons

John Legend's 1-Year-Old Daughter Throws Opening Pitch At Mariners Game

John Legend Does Surprise Performance At Train Station

John Legend Denies Tabloid's Robbery Report

Ariana Grande and John Legend Release 'Beauty and the Beast' Video

John Legend Announces North American Tour

Ariana Grande and John Legend 'Beauty and the Beast' Featured In Trailer

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Still Debating Baby Names

John Legend's Wife Posts Intimate Birthday Message Online


More Stories for John Legend

John Legend Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue- Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court- Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'- Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo- Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Video- more

Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single- Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour- Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment

Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'

Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo

Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Studio Performance

Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Reebok For Nike Sneaker Deal

RaeLynn's Hometown Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey

Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life

Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:

Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts

Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity

Drake Shows Off His Workout Face

Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga

Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince

Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.