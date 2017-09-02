Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts

"Our team is headed South! It was important to our AMAZING founder, @mirandalambert that we do our part for her home state!" MuttNation posted on Instagram. "We are headed to Houston to give relief to municipal shelters.

"We will help transport any animals currently in shelters so that there is room for displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey! Plus any other support we can offer!!! You can help our efforts by donating. Link in the @muttnationfoundation bio! Friends, please #prayfortexas." See the Instagram post here.