Charlie Puth's 'Attention' Gets Rap Makeover From Kyle

"Who knew it/ I'd have to see you as a threat?/ Now I just wanna see you less," Kyle raps on the remix, adding his own spin on Puth's bitter lyricism on the original. "I ain't trying to place no blame/ Everything my mom said came true/ She said we'd be better off friends/ No that would make no sense."

Kyle has had his own summer anthem success this year, with his Lil Yachty-assisted single, "iSpy," peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Listen to Kyle's remix of Charlie Puth's "Attention," which contains explicit lyrics here.