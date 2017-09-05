|
Mastodon Stream New Song 'Toe To Toes'
.
(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming the track "Toe To Toes" as the first preview of their forthcoming EP, "Cold Dark Place". Available via CD and digital formats, the project will also be issued as a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl picture disc on October 27. Available as an instant download with pre-orders of the package, the tune was produced by Brendan O'Brien last year while the pairing worked on their current album, "Emperor Of Sand." Due September 22, the 4-song EP also features "North Side Star", "Blue Walsh" and the title track, which were produced by Nick Raskulinecz and recorded during sessions for the band's 2014 album, "Once More 'Round The Sun." Ahead of a fall tour of North America with Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles, Mastodon will perform a benefit concert at The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 9 in honor of suicide prevention month. 100% of the proceeds from the event will support suicide prevention and mental health education. "Please join us in breaking the silence around suicide and mental health," says the band, "it would mean the world to us." Stream the new song here.
Available as an instant download with pre-orders of the package, the tune was produced by Brendan O'Brien last year while the pairing worked on their current album, "Emperor Of Sand."
Due September 22, the 4-song EP also features "North Side Star", "Blue Walsh" and the title track, which were produced by Nick Raskulinecz and recorded during sessions for the band's 2014 album, "Once More 'Round The Sun."
Ahead of a fall tour of North America with Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles, Mastodon will perform a benefit concert at The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 9 in honor of suicide prevention month.
100% of the proceeds from the event will support suicide prevention and mental health education.
"Please join us in breaking the silence around suicide and mental health," says the band, "it would mean the world to us." Stream the new song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song
• Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'
• Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online
• Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary
• Mastodon Stream New Song 'Toe To Toes'
• Whitesnake Previews Expanded Reissue Of Blockbuster Album
• Mick Ronson Film Documentary Coming To U.S. Theaters
• Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package
• Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details
• Van Morrison Released 'Bring It On Home to Me' Video
• Singled Out: Becomes Astral's Paleblood Sky
• Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'
• Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'
• Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Featuring Sia
• Chuck D Reacts To Flavor Flav's Public Enemy Lawsuit
• Backstreet Boys Want To Work With Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo
• Eric Church Shares 30 Live Recordings From Massive Project
• Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 To Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Rick Ross Releases 'Lamborghini Doors' Video
• Jason Derulo Reveals New Song 'If I'm Lucky'
• Rascal Flatts Dedicate 'I Won't Let Go' Performance To Harvey Victims
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases 'So Am I' Featuring Skrillex
• Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named Sheeran
• Avril Lavigne Says That New Music Is Coming Soon
• Florida Georgia Line Turn 'Crossroads' Viewing Party Into Harvey Benefit
• Teacher Lists Beyonce's Birthday As Day Off On Class Syllabus
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.