Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online
09-05-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 2016 single, "Moth Into Flame", during opening night of their European tour at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 2, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event.

The band's 18-song set delivered a few surprises for fans, including tour rarities "The Day That Never Comes" from 2008's "Death Magnetic", "Dream No More" from "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", and a cover of Budgie's "Breadfan", as well as the first appearance of 1991's "Through The Never" in four years.

The Copenhagen stop was a rescheduled show from February after frontman James Hetfield was put on vocal rest by doctor's due to an illness during the group's planned 4-night stand to open the new venue in drummer Lars Ulrich's homeland.

Fresh from a break following a North American tour finale in Edmonton, AB on August 16, Metallica's extensive fall run across Europe will wrap up with two dates in Antwerp, Belgium in early November before resuming with a spring 2018 leg that will open in Lisbon, Portugal on February 1. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment

Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video

Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue

Metallica Stream Lady Gaga Grammy Awards Rehearsals Video

Metallica's WorldWired Tour Dominating Concert Market

Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next

Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash

Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video

Metallica Release Live 'Master Of Puppets' Video


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67- Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song- Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'- Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures- Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'- Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'- Zayn Malik- more

Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'- Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo- Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Video- more

Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67

Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song

Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'

Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online

Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary

Mastodon Stream New Song 'Toe To Toes'

Whitesnake Previews Expanded Reissue Of Blockbuster Album

Mick Ronson Film Documentary Coming To U.S. Theaters

Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package

Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details

Van Morrison Released 'Bring It On Home to Me' Video

Singled Out: Becomes Astral's Paleblood Sky

Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures

Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'

Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Featuring Sia

Chuck D Reacts To Flavor Flav's Public Enemy Lawsuit

Backstreet Boys Want To Work With Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo

Eric Church Shares 30 Live Recordings From Massive Project

Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Rick Ross Releases 'Lamborghini Doors' Video

Jason Derulo Reveals New Song 'If I'm Lucky'

Rascal Flatts Dedicate 'I Won't Let Go' Performance To Harvey Victims

Ty Dolla $ign Releases 'So Am I' Featuring Skrillex

Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named Sheeran

Avril Lavigne Says That New Music Is Coming Soon

Florida Georgia Line Turn 'Crossroads' Viewing Party Into Harvey Benefit

Teacher Lists Beyonce's Birthday As Day Off On Class Syllabus

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.