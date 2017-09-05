Mick Ronson Film Documentary Coming To U.S. Theaters

Bowie himself provided voiceover for the film, which examines Ronson's collaborations with such artists as Lou Reed, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp-as well as his groundbreaking work with Bowie and his acclaimed role as sideman for Ian Hunter.

"Both Mick Ronson and David Bowie together were the ultimate duo," said director Jon Brewer, in a prepared statement. "They performed and recorded like magicians and created masterpieces that will live on forever." Read more here.