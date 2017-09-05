|
Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details
.
(Gibson) Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready will release his original score for the film The Glamour & The Squalor on September 22. He has dedicated it all grunge-era musicians from Seattle who are no longer here. The Glamour & The Squalor movie tells the story of radio DJ Marco Collins, whose passionate support for indie bands on Seattle's alt-rock station 107.7 The End helped bring Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Garbage, Weezer, and others to international renown throughout the early and mid 1990s. The film's score is out on Lakeshore Records, and, in addition to the songs composed and recorded by McCready, Lakeshore will also released a companion Various Artist soundtrack containing rare live-on-the-radio performances by No Doubt, Mudhoney, Sebadoh, Bush, Presidents of the USA, Super Deluxe, and others who visited the 107.7 studios at the height of the grunge era. For the 31-track soundtrack, McCready played not only his guitars such as his signature Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard model, but also a Mellotron, autoharp, strings, and other instruments. Read more here.
The Glamour & The Squalor movie tells the story of radio DJ Marco Collins, whose passionate support for indie bands on Seattle's alt-rock station 107.7 The End helped bring Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Garbage, Weezer, and others to international renown throughout the early and mid 1990s.
The film's score is out on Lakeshore Records, and, in addition to the songs composed and recorded by McCready, Lakeshore will also released a companion Various Artist soundtrack containing rare live-on-the-radio performances by No Doubt, Mudhoney, Sebadoh, Bush, Presidents of the USA, Super Deluxe, and others who visited the 107.7 studios at the height of the grunge era.
For the 31-track soundtrack, McCready played not only his guitars such as his signature Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard model, but also a Mellotron, autoharp, strings, and other instruments. Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song
• Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'
• Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online
• Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary
• Mastodon Stream New Song 'Toe To Toes'
• Whitesnake Previews Expanded Reissue Of Blockbuster Album
• Mick Ronson Film Documentary Coming To U.S. Theaters
• Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package
• Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details
• Van Morrison Released 'Bring It On Home to Me' Video
• Singled Out: Becomes Astral's Paleblood Sky
• Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'
• Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'
• Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Featuring Sia
• Chuck D Reacts To Flavor Flav's Public Enemy Lawsuit
• Backstreet Boys Want To Work With Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo
• Eric Church Shares 30 Live Recordings From Massive Project
• Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 To Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Rick Ross Releases 'Lamborghini Doors' Video
• Jason Derulo Reveals New Song 'If I'm Lucky'
• Rascal Flatts Dedicate 'I Won't Let Go' Performance To Harvey Victims
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases 'So Am I' Featuring Skrillex
• Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named Sheeran
• Avril Lavigne Says That New Music Is Coming Soon
• Florida Georgia Line Turn 'Crossroads' Viewing Party Into Harvey Benefit
• Teacher Lists Beyonce's Birthday As Day Off On Class Syllabus
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.