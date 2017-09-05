Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details

The Glamour & The Squalor movie tells the story of radio DJ Marco Collins, whose passionate support for indie bands on Seattle's alt-rock station 107.7 The End helped bring Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Garbage, Weezer, and others to international renown throughout the early and mid 1990s.

The film's score is out on Lakeshore Records, and, in addition to the songs composed and recorded by McCready, Lakeshore will also released a companion Various Artist soundtrack containing rare live-on-the-radio performances by No Doubt, Mudhoney, Sebadoh, Bush, Presidents of the USA, Super Deluxe, and others who visited the 107.7 studios at the height of the grunge era.

For the 31-track soundtrack, McCready played not only his guitars such as his signature Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard model, but also a Mellotron, autoharp, strings, and other instruments. Read more here.