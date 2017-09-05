Rascal Flatts Dedicate 'I Won't Let Go' Performance To Harvey Victims

During the band's moving performance, photos of Harvey survivors were flashed onscreen. The group reached back to play the fan favorite from 2010 full-length, Nothing Like This, even though they're currently supporting a new album, Back to Us.

Rascal Flatts performed as part of a special telethon edition of the show dubbed Disney's Day of Giving, with all proceeds slated for Harvey relief. A host of celebrities were on hand answering donation calls, raising more than $5 million at press time. Watch a preview of Rascal Flatts' performance here.