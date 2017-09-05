Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rascal Flatts Dedicate 'I Won't Let Go' Performance To Harvey Victims
09-05-2017
.
Rascal Flatts

(Radio.com) During an appearance on Good Morning America last week (Aug. 31), country stars Rascal Flatts dedicated a performance of their 2011 single, "I Won't Let Go," to victims of the catastrophic Hurricane Harvey.

During the band's moving performance, photos of Harvey survivors were flashed onscreen. The group reached back to play the fan favorite from 2010 full-length, Nothing Like This, even though they're currently supporting a new album, Back to Us.

Rascal Flatts performed as part of a special telethon edition of the show dubbed Disney's Day of Giving, with all proceeds slated for Harvey relief. A host of celebrities were on hand answering donation calls, raising more than $5 million at press time. Watch a preview of Rascal Flatts' performance here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Rascal Flatts Music
