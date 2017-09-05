Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'

"Knew he was a killer, first time that I saw him, wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted," the track begins. "But if he's a ghost then I can be a phantom, holding him for ransom, some, some boys are trying too hard, he don't try at all though, younger than my exes but he act like such a man so, I see nothing better, I keep him forever, like a vendetta."

"Ready For It?" is the follow up to Taylor's lead single to "Reputation", her block buster track "Look What You Made Me Do". Check out an online stream of the new song here.