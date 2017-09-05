Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dark Signal Release 'Build You Back' Lyric Video
09-05-2017
.
Dark Signal

Sacramento heavy rockers Dark Signal have released a lyric video for their debut single "Build You Back." The track was produced by Drew Fulk and was mixed by Taylor Larson

The video was directed/edited by guitarist Matt Thomas and he had this to say, "This song is the embodiment of what our band has been through these last two years as we stepped back from our former band and brand to break the walls down that we built and create something new.

"This, as our first song, leads the way for Dark Signal, describing exactly how we have felt these last two years. Now we are here to build back what we once had, only better." Watch it here.

advertisement

Dark Signal Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dark Signal T-shirts and Posters

More Dark Signal News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dark Signal Release 'Build You Back' Lyric Video


More Stories for Dark Signal

Dark Signal Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage- Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'- Slipknot Members Doing Q&A At Documentary Premiere- more

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67- Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song- Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'- Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures- Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations- Kelly Clarkson Teases Her New Single 'Love So Soft'- more

Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures- Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'- Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'- Zayn Malik- more

Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'- Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo- Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage

Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'

Slipknot Members Doing Q&A At Documentary Premiere

Black Sabbath Preview Farewell Concert Films

First Photo Of Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Revealed

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Plans

U2 Kick Off Fall Leg Of The Joshua Tree Tour

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Steely Dan's Walter Becker

Portugal. the Man Cover Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger'

Coldplay's Chris Martin Covers Paul Simon's 'Graceland'

Green Day Live Streamed Special Show for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Dark Signal Release 'Build You Back' Lyric Video

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67

Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song

Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'

Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures

Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations

Kelly Clarkson Teases Her New Single 'Love So Soft'

George Strait Recruits Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton for Harvey Benefit

Who Is Taylor Swift's 'Ready For It' About?

Singled Out: Ari B's Dance Into The Party

Tweet Sparks New Michael Jackson Album Speculation

Sam Smith Teases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Lyrics

Tupac Musical Revived By Theater Company

Jason Aldean And Wife Brittany Reveal Baby Boy's Name

Jay-Z's Fans Sings Happy Birthday To Beyonce

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Almost Broke Up

The Weeknd's 'I Feel It Coming' Gets Big '80s Remix

Lil Uzi Vert Releases 'XO Tour Llif3' Video Feat The Weeknd

Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures

Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.