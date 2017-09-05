Dark Signal Release 'Build You Back' Lyric Video

The video was directed/edited by guitarist Matt Thomas and he had this to say, "This song is the embodiment of what our band has been through these last two years as we stepped back from our former band and brand to break the walls down that we built and create something new.

"This, as our first song, leads the way for Dark Signal, describing exactly how we have felt these last two years. Now we are here to build back what we once had, only better." Watch it here.