George Strait Recruits Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton for Harvey Benefit
09-05-2017
.
George Strait

(Radio.com) George Strait has recruited Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen for Hurriance Harvey benefit concert.

The concert will take place at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, TX on September 12. Portions of the evening's performances will be incorporated into the larger televised telethon.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief which will air across multiple networks and feature Beyonce, Blake Shelton, and more. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

