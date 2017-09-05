John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Almost Broke Up

"I was really stressed and busy," he said. "I was just like: 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'" Thirty minutes later, Teigen and Legend had reconciled. They've been together ever since, married in 2013 and last year they welcomed their first child, daughter Luna. The "All of Me" singer also opened up about his bond with his model wife, whose witty and candid tweets have earned her legions of fans.

"She pushes me to be funnier," he said. "Not because she's trying to, I think it's just being around her. And to be bolder." Legend also took a trip down memory lane, recounting the time they met on the video shoot for his single "Stereo" in 2007. Shortly after sparks flew on the set, he and Teigen were a real-life item. Read more here.