John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Almost Broke Up
09-05-2017
(Radio.com) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of the entertainment industry's most celebrated couples, but their relationship nearly ended almost 10 years ago. In an interview with The Guardian, Legend recalled the time he tried breaking up with Chrissy: Let's just say she shut that whole notion down very fast.

"I was really stressed and busy," he said. "I was just like: 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'" Thirty minutes later, Teigen and Legend had reconciled. They've been together ever since, married in 2013 and last year they welcomed their first child, daughter Luna. The "All of Me" singer also opened up about his bond with his model wife, whose witty and candid tweets have earned her legions of fans.

"She pushes me to be funnier," he said. "Not because she's trying to, I think it's just being around her. And to be bolder." Legend also took a trip down memory lane, recounting the time they met on the video shoot for his single "Stereo" in 2007. Shortly after sparks flew on the set, he and Teigen were a real-life item. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

