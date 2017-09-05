Kelly Clarkson Teases Her New Single 'Love So Soft'

In the first clip, a brief gospel-tinged blast of the song plays under images of singers Bridget Sarai, Nicole Hurst and Jessi Collins, who collaborate with Clarkson on the song. In the second clip, Clarkson is seen in the studio recording the vocals, showcasing her powerful voice in a short black and white visual.

"Love So Soft" is set to debut on Sept. 7, with a countdown clock on her official website set to expire at 6 am ET on that morning. Check out all the Kelly goodness here.