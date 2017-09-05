Music Stars Pay Tribute To Steely Dan's Walter Becker

"RIP Walter Becker. Listening to Steely Dan all day in your honor," tweeted Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon.

"RIP Walter Becker. Half of one of the greatest and most original bands in rock history," Carl Newman said on Twitter.

"Walter Becker, you changed my life with music. You are so loved Straight to the stars.... My friend," Ryan Adams tweeted.

"I was once in a band that played only Steely Dan songs. It was hard and lots of fun. RIP Walter," Jason Isbell stated on Twitter. Read more here.