Slipknot Members Doing Q&A At Documentary Premiere

The 90-minute documentary film was directed by Slipknot's M. Shawn Crahan (aka Clown) and covers the band's very first excursion to Mexico and the Q&A session will be conducted by SiriusXM's Jose Mangin.

The premiere event is scheduled to take place at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theater in Los Angeles area (8556 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills) and begins at 7:30PM. Tickets to this event are very limited, and are available here.