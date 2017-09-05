|
U2 Kick Off Fall Leg Of The Joshua Tree Tour
.
(Gibson) U2 kicked off the fall leg of their 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree tour on Sunday (Sept. 3) in Detroit, and the Irish rockers brought a fiery, passionate rendition of their seminal album. Like with their earlier The Joshua Tree tour shows, the show set off with some non-Joshua Tree songs before U2 launched into the album. The band performed The Joshua Tree front to back and closed out the set with a handful of songs from other albums. One surprise at the Detroit show was a guest appearance from Patti Smith on the song "Mothers of the Disappeared." "There is no one to compare. We don't have anyone to compare with Patti Smith," Bono said. He went on to tell the crowd that U2 wouldn't have written The Joshua Tree without Smith. U2 will perform nine shows in the U.S. in September, wrapping up with a gig Sept. 22 in San Diego. View the full itinerary here.
