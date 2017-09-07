|
Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show
.
(hennemusic) Green Day performed a mini-set from Tampa, FL in a live Facebook feed streamed by hennemusic on September 5 as part of a fundraising event for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, and video of the event is available online. The 10-song, 30-minute Tuesday afternoon set was delivered live from backstage at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, where the group were performing later the same night. Green Day mostly played rare tracks not regularly featured in their 2017 tour setlist, including "Only You" from their 1989 debut EP "1,000 Hours", "Paper Lanterns" from 1990's "Slappy" EP, "Christie Road" and "One Of My Lies" from 1991's "Kerplunk!", "J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)" from the 2001 compilation "International Superhits!", and "Coming Clean" from 1994's "Dookie", which made its first appearance since 2013. "Thanks to everyone who watched our Facebook live performance earlier to support Americares," said the band. "The money raised will go towards the relief of those affected by Hurricane Harvey." According to Billboard, Green Day pledged $100,000 to the health-focused relief group's efforts. "Americares is truly grateful to have Green Day's support," says Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis. "Their generosity and dedication means so much to us, as we restore health and hope for those affected by Hurricane Harvey." Read more and watch the show here.
The 10-song, 30-minute Tuesday afternoon set was delivered live from backstage at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, where the group were performing later the same night.
Green Day mostly played rare tracks not regularly featured in their 2017 tour setlist, including "Only You" from their 1989 debut EP "1,000 Hours", "Paper Lanterns" from 1990's "Slappy" EP, "Christie Road" and "One Of My Lies" from 1991's "Kerplunk!", "J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)" from the 2001 compilation "International Superhits!", and "Coming Clean" from 1994's "Dookie", which made its first appearance since 2013.
"Thanks to everyone who watched our Facebook live performance earlier to support Americares," said the band. "The money raised will go towards the relief of those affected by Hurricane Harvey."
According to Billboard, Green Day pledged $100,000 to the health-focused relief group's efforts.
"Americares is truly grateful to have Green Day's support," says Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis. "Their generosity and dedication means so much to us, as we restore health and hope for those affected by Hurricane Harvey." Read more and watch the show here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'
• Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert
• Radiohead Star Laments Judge's Decision In Stage-Collapse Trial
• Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary
• David Gilmour Hints At Releasing New Solo Album
• Sleeping With Sirens Release New Song 'Trouble'
• Rolling Stones Preview Sticky Fingers Release
• Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week
• Beck Releases 'Up All Night' Music Video
• Mark Hoppus Releases Song To Benefit Dogs Affected By Hurricane Harvey
• David Crosby Releases New Song 'Sky Trails'
• Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show
• Singled Out: Frenchie's SMR GRLZ
• Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage
• Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'
• Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album
• Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather
• Blake Shelton Announces New Single 'I'll Name the Dogs'
• Martin Shkreli Puts Rare $2 Million Wu-Tang Clan CD on eBay
• Michel Gondry Reveals Unreleased Beyonce Project
• Jo Dee Messina Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
• Dustin Lynch Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert
• Brad Paisley To Headline Cancer Benefit at Grand Ole Opry
• Kevin Gates Releases New Video For 'What If'
• Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' Live Video
• Fifth Harmony Play Pictionary With Song Titles
• Madonna Can't Convince FedEx That She's Madonna
• Thomas Rhett Talks New Album 'Life Changes'
• Petition Launch For Prince To Replace Historic Statue
• Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.