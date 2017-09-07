Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show

The 10-song, 30-minute Tuesday afternoon set was delivered live from backstage at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, where the group were performing later the same night.

Green Day mostly played rare tracks not regularly featured in their 2017 tour setlist, including "Only You" from their 1989 debut EP "1,000 Hours", "Paper Lanterns" from 1990's "Slappy" EP, "Christie Road" and "One Of My Lies" from 1991's "Kerplunk!", "J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)" from the 2001 compilation "International Superhits!", and "Coming Clean" from 1994's "Dookie", which made its first appearance since 2013.

"Thanks to everyone who watched our Facebook live performance earlier to support Americares," said the band. "The money raised will go towards the relief of those affected by Hurricane Harvey."

According to Billboard, Green Day pledged $100,000 to the health-focused relief group's efforts.

"Americares is truly grateful to have Green Day's support," says Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis. "Their generosity and dedication means so much to us, as we restore health and hope for those affected by Hurricane Harvey." Read more and watch the show here.