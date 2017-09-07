Radiohead Star Laments Judge's Decision In Stage-Collapse Trial

Five years later, a judge has decided to stay the pending charges because bringing those parties to trial had taken too long--violating defendants' rights to a speedy trial. The staying of the case means the charges are not currently moving forward.

"This case was a complex case that required more time than other cases in the system," Judge Ann Nelson ruled, according to CBC news. "After allowing for all of the exceptional circumstances that were in play, this case still will have taken too long to complete."

Canadian artist Caribou tweeted: "(As someone who was standing behind this stage when it collapsed and would have been on it an hour later…) This is complete bulls—."

Radiohead's Thom Yorke seemed to concur with Caribou's perspective, retweeting his message and adding "words utterly fail me…" Read more here.