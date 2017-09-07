Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary
09-07-2017
.
Rush

The 35th anniversary of Rush's "Signals" album is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over the following details:

By 1981, Rush had built a fiercely loyal fan base through eight albums, only one of which did not sell more than its predecessor, and road-dog touring, all the while honing their chops, their arrangements and lyrical themes into a laser-tight focus. The result, Rush's worldwide blockbuster Moving Pictures.

So what did the band do for the follow-up, when all of their hard work paid off? Rush changed. The album, 1982's Signals. Because the album also contained the Top Ten hit "New World Man" and sold over a million copies in its first two months, there is tendency to assume that Signals was easily embraced by all of the Rush faithful. It wasn't. With back-to-back million sellers Permanent Waves in 1980 and then the massive Moving Pictures, Rush risked their new-found fame and fortune with Signals, expanding their sound with new instrumentation and additional layers of sound on songs "Subdivisions", "The Analog Kid", "Chemistry" and "The Weapon".

But if Rush had not challenged themselves and their fans by continuing to innovate and explore all four corners of the studio on Signals , would there even be a Rush in the 21st century? Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart all weigh in for this classic rock interview. Neil Peart shares some clues with
In The Studio producer and host Redbeard. "We were all looking for a new place for the guitar and Alex was looking for a new way to play it and present it. So Signals is very experimental for us." Stream the episode here.

advertisement

Rush Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rush T-shirts and Posters

More Rush News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson May Form New Group

Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas

Gwen Stefani Sued Over Stage Rushing Incident

Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor

Bobby Rush Box Set Winner At Blues Music Awards

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams With Yes During Rock Hall Induction

Rush, Rolling Stones, Clapton, Led Zeppelin Lead TV Marathon

Rush's Geddy Lee Will Not Perform At Rock Hall Induction


More Stories for Rush

Rush Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage- Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'- Slipknot Members Doing Q&A At Documentary Premiere- more

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67- Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song- Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'- Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures- Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations- Kelly Clarkson Teases Her New Single 'Love So Soft'- more

Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures- Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'- Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'- Zayn Malik- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest

U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert

Radiohead Star Laments Judge's Decision In Stage-Collapse Trial

Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary

David Gilmour Hints At Releasing New Solo Album

Sleeping With Sirens Release New Song 'Trouble'

Rolling Stones Preview Sticky Fingers Release

Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week

Beck Releases 'Up All Night' Music Video

Mark Hoppus Releases Song To Benefit Dogs Affected By Hurricane Harvey

David Crosby Releases New Song 'Sky Trails'

Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show

Singled Out: Frenchie's SMR GRLZ

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage

Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?

Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album

Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather

Blake Shelton Announces New Single 'I'll Name the Dogs'

Martin Shkreli Puts Rare $2 Million Wu-Tang Clan CD on eBay

Michel Gondry Reveals Unreleased Beyonce Project

Jo Dee Messina Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Dustin Lynch Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert

Brad Paisley To Headline Cancer Benefit at Grand Ole Opry

Kevin Gates Releases New Video For 'What If'

Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' Live Video

Fifth Harmony Play Pictionary With Song Titles

Madonna Can't Convince FedEx That She's Madonna

Thomas Rhett Talks New Album 'Life Changes'

Petition Launch For Prince To Replace Historic Statue

Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.