|
Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary
.
The 35th anniversary of Rush's "Signals" album is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over the following details: By 1981, Rush had built a fiercely loyal fan base through eight albums, only one of which did not sell more than its predecessor, and road-dog touring, all the while honing their chops, their arrangements and lyrical themes into a laser-tight focus. The result, Rush's worldwide blockbuster Moving Pictures. So what did the band do for the follow-up, when all of their hard work paid off? Rush changed. The album, 1982's Signals. Because the album also contained the Top Ten hit "New World Man" and sold over a million copies in its first two months, there is tendency to assume that Signals was easily embraced by all of the Rush faithful. It wasn't. With back-to-back million sellers Permanent Waves in 1980 and then the massive Moving Pictures, Rush risked their new-found fame and fortune with Signals, expanding their sound with new instrumentation and additional layers of sound on songs "Subdivisions", "The Analog Kid", "Chemistry" and "The Weapon". But if Rush had not challenged themselves and their fans by continuing to innovate and explore all four corners of the studio on Signals , would there even be a Rush in the 21st century? Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart all weigh in for this classic rock interview. Neil Peart shares some clues with
By 1981, Rush had built a fiercely loyal fan base through eight albums, only one of which did not sell more than its predecessor, and road-dog touring, all the while honing their chops, their arrangements and lyrical themes into a laser-tight focus. The result, Rush's worldwide blockbuster Moving Pictures.
So what did the band do for the follow-up, when all of their hard work paid off? Rush changed. The album, 1982's Signals. Because the album also contained the Top Ten hit "New World Man" and sold over a million copies in its first two months, there is tendency to assume that Signals was easily embraced by all of the Rush faithful. It wasn't. With back-to-back million sellers Permanent Waves in 1980 and then the massive Moving Pictures, Rush risked their new-found fame and fortune with Signals, expanding their sound with new instrumentation and additional layers of sound on songs "Subdivisions", "The Analog Kid", "Chemistry" and "The Weapon".
But if Rush had not challenged themselves and their fans by continuing to innovate and explore all four corners of the studio on Signals , would there even be a Rush in the 21st century? Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart all weigh in for this classic rock interview. Neil Peart shares some clues with
• U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'
• Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert
• Radiohead Star Laments Judge's Decision In Stage-Collapse Trial
• Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary
• David Gilmour Hints At Releasing New Solo Album
• Sleeping With Sirens Release New Song 'Trouble'
• Rolling Stones Preview Sticky Fingers Release
• Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week
• Beck Releases 'Up All Night' Music Video
• Mark Hoppus Releases Song To Benefit Dogs Affected By Hurricane Harvey
• David Crosby Releases New Song 'Sky Trails'
• Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show
• Singled Out: Frenchie's SMR GRLZ
• Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage
• Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'
• Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album
• Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather
• Blake Shelton Announces New Single 'I'll Name the Dogs'
• Martin Shkreli Puts Rare $2 Million Wu-Tang Clan CD on eBay
• Michel Gondry Reveals Unreleased Beyonce Project
• Jo Dee Messina Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
• Dustin Lynch Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert
• Brad Paisley To Headline Cancer Benefit at Grand Ole Opry
• Kevin Gates Releases New Video For 'What If'
• Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' Live Video
• Fifth Harmony Play Pictionary With Song Titles
• Madonna Can't Convince FedEx That She's Madonna
• Thomas Rhett Talks New Album 'Life Changes'
• Petition Launch For Prince To Replace Historic Statue
• Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.