Thomas Rhett Talks New Album 'Life Changes'

"I named the album Life Changes because my life has never changed this much in a short span of time," he says. "From seeing the success of a song like 'Die a Happy Man' to putting out my third album to going on my first headlining tour to having two children, both under two years old' I thought the title of the album was a good representation of what is happening in my life right now."

Rhett's bold new album combines a slew of musical influences. From his recent pop-country No. 1 single "Craving You" with Maren Morris to songs that embody heartland rock, R&B and even EDM, Life Changes has something for everyone.

Meanwhile, songs like "Gateway Love," "Leave Right Now" and "When You Look Like That" push the country boundaries with rhythmic R&B production and striking vocals from the singer. As Rhett explains, it was his time on stage performing for fans that gave him the courage to keep experimenting with his sound.

"The more I started getting comfortable being me on stage, whether that means dancing or playing a Bruno Mars song in our set, the more it changed the way I wrote songs," he explains. "I want to continue making our concerts a fun place for all people, including people who wanna dance to love songs and people who wanna rock to rock songs. I just love having a mixture."