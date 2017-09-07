|
U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'
.
(hennemusic) U2 are streaming a lyric video for "You're The Best Thing About Me", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Songs Of Experience." The band will perform the song live for the first time on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on September 7. The official lead single from the group's 14th studio album is the third tune previewed from the package: U2 previously debuted "The Little Things That Give You Away" during an appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live in May and issued a live performance video last week for "The Blackout." "Songs Of Experience" is the companion release to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence"; the two titles draw inspiration from a collection of poems, "Songs of Innocence and Experience", by the 18th century English mystic and poet William Blake. "Songs Of Experience" will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download, with the release date and pre-order details to be announced soon. Check out the new song here.
The official lead single from the group's 14th studio album is the third tune previewed from the package: U2 previously debuted "The Little Things That Give You Away" during an appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live in May and issued a live performance video last week for "The Blackout."
"Songs Of Experience" is the companion release to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence"; the two titles draw inspiration from a collection of poems, "Songs of Innocence and Experience", by the 18th century English mystic and poet William Blake.
"Songs Of Experience" will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download, with the release date and pre-order details to be announced soon. Check out the new song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'
• Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert
• Radiohead Star Laments Judge's Decision In Stage-Collapse Trial
• Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary
• David Gilmour Hints At Releasing New Solo Album
• Sleeping With Sirens Release New Song 'Trouble'
• Rolling Stones Preview Sticky Fingers Release
• Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week
• Beck Releases 'Up All Night' Music Video
• Mark Hoppus Releases Song To Benefit Dogs Affected By Hurricane Harvey
• David Crosby Releases New Song 'Sky Trails'
• Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show
• Singled Out: Frenchie's SMR GRLZ
• Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage
• Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'
• Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album
• Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather
• Blake Shelton Announces New Single 'I'll Name the Dogs'
• Martin Shkreli Puts Rare $2 Million Wu-Tang Clan CD on eBay
• Michel Gondry Reveals Unreleased Beyonce Project
• Jo Dee Messina Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
• Dustin Lynch Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert
• Brad Paisley To Headline Cancer Benefit at Grand Ole Opry
• Kevin Gates Releases New Video For 'What If'
• Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' Live Video
• Fifth Harmony Play Pictionary With Song Titles
• Madonna Can't Convince FedEx That She's Madonna
• Thomas Rhett Talks New Album 'Life Changes'
• Petition Launch For Prince To Replace Historic Statue
• Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.