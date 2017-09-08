Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt to Headline Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Playa'

Hunt and Shelton will each headline one of the nightly concerts set for the the all-inclusive concert vacation happening January 17-20, 2018 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

"Blake and Sam are two of the hottest artists in country music and I couldn't be any more pumped that they have agreed to come join me this year," Bryan said in a press statement. "I swear this event just gets better and better each year!" Read more here.