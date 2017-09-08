Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

In the picture, Chester is seen leaning against a rail surrounded by family, beaming and glancing toward the ocean. "This was days b4 my husband took his own life," Talinda wrote. "Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd [never know]."

She closed the tweet with the hashtag "#F—Depression." Chester died on July 20 at age 41 and is survived by six children. Many of Bennington's peers have described his warm disposition, and despite a history of substance abuse and depression, family members described their shock at his sudden death. Bennington's suicide (as well as Chris Cornell's shortly before) has started a conversation in the music world about addiction, mental illness and the imperative to seek treatment before it's too late. See Talinda's tweet here.