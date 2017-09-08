Sinead O'Connor Opens Up About Child Abuse On 'Dr. Phil'

"Every day of our lives, she ran a torture chamber," O'Connor reveals. "She was a person who would delight and smile in torturing you." When Dr. Phil asks what she loves about her mother, the singer immediately responds, "What I love about my mother is that she's dead."

The show will also feature O'Connor performing a capella, including a rendition of the song that made her famous, Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U." Watch a preview of the Dr. Phil episode here.