Singled Out: LaRissa Vienna And The Strange

When I wrote Haunted, it came naturally - almost too naturally that it scared me. The song really fell out quickly like it was ready to be born. I started with the instrumental, I heard it in my head, and recorded a demo of it called "Haunted". Usually my instrumental titles don't end up being the title of the actual song, but I knew I had a special concept with that name. I could hear the vocal melody in my head, but I wanted to meditate on the lyrics for a while. I took a trip to Nashville, heard entirely too much commercial country music, and I wrote "Haunted" the night I was out and about exploring downtown Nashville on Broadway. I wrote it very quickly. So, naturally, I went back and tweaked it a dozen times until I decided to go with the original lyrics I wrote. I went home back to Denver and recorded the vocals, and I had been overthinking it so much that I wasn't excited about the finished product at first. I showed my drummer the demo, and his response led me to believe I was onto something special. When my band finally learned the song and we got to record it in the studio professionally, the way my producer immediately started jamming, the way my bandmates moved with their whole bodies when they played it, I knew this track was "the one" for us. The first time we played it live, the audience came to life and started jumping and screaming. This is a song about feeling tormented about your past, not being able to let go of someone or something, whether it's right or wrong. It's about wanting what you can't have. I think we can all relate to the meaning in some extent - it's a song about temptation, yearning, and regret. It's hard-hitting, soft and pop when it needs to be, and then it kicks back up in your face and draws you in. The music video portrays each band member in their own storyline about what haunts them in their life. Everyone has that "one thing" that follows them forever, and we're reminded that we're all alike in a lot of ways.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!