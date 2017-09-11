|
Harry Styles, Lorde Lead We Can Survive 2017 Lineup
(Radio.com) CBS Radio will present its fifth annual We Can Survive show at the historic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 21. This year, the show features its biggest line-up yet with performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk, Sam Hunt and Sam Smith. The announcement was on 97.1 AMP Radio in Los Angeles. Doors open at 4:00 PM; show begins at 5:30 PM. "To celebrate the show's fifth anniversary we've assembled our biggest ever line-up at the legendary Hollywood Bowl," said Chris Oliviero, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Radio. "We Can Survive is an especially unique show which brings together today's most popular artists and their fans to raise awareness for a worthy cause and celebrate survivors." Read more here.
