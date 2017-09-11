Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Release Video For Rarity Performance
09-11-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 1991 rarity, "Through The Never", at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 4, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event.

The band delivered the first appearance of the "Black" album track in four years during their September 2 gig in Copenhagen, Denmark on the opening night of their fall arena tour of Europe in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

The first of two dates in Amsterdam made headlines when frontman James Hetfield fell into an open trap door in the stage during the 2016 track, "Now That We're Dead."

The rocker took a tumble into the stage where one of four rectangular percussion tables would soon appear, before being quickly assisted by crew members while continuing to play the song.

"Is everybody ok?" Hefield asked the crowd after the tune. "Yes, I'm ok. My ego, not so much. But we're fine. Hurt my feelings, maybe, a little bit." Metallica's fall trek will wrap up with two dates in Antwerp, Belgium in early November before resuming with a spring 2018 leg next February. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

