|
Metallica Release Video For Rarity Performance
.
(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 1991 rarity, "Through The Never", at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 4, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event. The band delivered the first appearance of the "Black" album track in four years during their September 2 gig in Copenhagen, Denmark on the opening night of their fall arena tour of Europe in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." The first of two dates in Amsterdam made headlines when frontman James Hetfield fell into an open trap door in the stage during the 2016 track, "Now That We're Dead." The rocker took a tumble into the stage where one of four rectangular percussion tables would soon appear, before being quickly assisted by crew members while continuing to play the song. "Is everybody ok?" Hefield asked the crowd after the tune. "Yes, I'm ok. My ego, not so much. But we're fine. Hurt my feelings, maybe, a little bit." Metallica's fall trek will wrap up with two dates in Antwerp, Belgium in early November before resuming with a spring 2018 leg next February. Watch the video here.
The band delivered the first appearance of the "Black" album track in four years during their September 2 gig in Copenhagen, Denmark on the opening night of their fall arena tour of Europe in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."
The first of two dates in Amsterdam made headlines when frontman James Hetfield fell into an open trap door in the stage during the 2016 track, "Now That We're Dead."
The rocker took a tumble into the stage where one of four rectangular percussion tables would soon appear, before being quickly assisted by crew members while continuing to play the song.
"Is everybody ok?" Hefield asked the crowd after the tune. "Yes, I'm ok. My ego, not so much. But we're fine. Hurt my feelings, maybe, a little bit." Metallica's fall trek will wrap up with two dates in Antwerp, Belgium in early November before resuming with a spring 2018 leg next February. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online
• Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington
• Kid Rock Releases New Song 'Tennessee Mountain Top'
• Metallica Release Video For Rarity Performance
• Singled Out: Four By Fate's Amber Waves
• U2 Rock Classic Song For Late Night TV Appearance
• Queen Preview News Of The World 40th Anniversary Box Set
• The Who Icon Pete Townshend's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
• Rock Legends Supergroup Supersonic Blues Machine Announce Album
• David Gilmour Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic
• Green Day Release 'Too Dumb To Die' Video
• Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line
• Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members
• Gregg Allman's Album Artwork Features Portrait Painted in His Own Blood
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track
• Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood'
• Demi Lovato Releases New Song 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore'
• Selena Gomez Makes 'TIME' Magazine Cover
• Lil Wayne Returns To The Studio Following Seizures
• Shania Twain's 'Soldier' Featured Film 'Thank You For Your Service'
• Calvin Harris Releases 'Hard to Love' Video Featuring Jessie Reyez
• Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line For 'Let Me Go'
• Shakira Takes 'Carpool Karaoke' On Barcelona Trip
• Lonzo Ball Releases First Official Rap Track 'Melo Ball 1'
• Harry Styles, Lorde Lead We Can Survive 2017 Lineup
• Kelly Clarkson Talks About New Songs, Video and Upcoming Album
• Dustin Lynch Talks New Album 'Current Mood'
• George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released
• Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'
• Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.