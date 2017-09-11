Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Selena Gomez Makes 'TIME' Magazine Cover
09-11-2017
(Radio.com) For this week's cover, TIME selected dozens of women who scored "firsts" in various areas of public life. There's Oprah Winfrey, the first woman to own and produce her own talk show. Madeleine Albright was our first female Secretary of State and Serena Williams was the first woman to win 23 Grand Slam titles in the open era.

They all got recognition, but so did Selena Gomez — the first woman to achieve 100 million followers on Instagram. The "Bad Liar" singer appears on one of several covers honoring the women-focused feature. TIME calls Gomez "The Tastemaker" and in the interview, Selena says she's glad she grew up before social media crept into every area of American life.

"I am glad I grew up in the time that I did," she said. "I think it's really hard to be a kid now, especially with social media. I can't imagine what it would be like to grow up with that. It's already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else's life. That's why I like being vulnerable with my fans on social media. I like that they've seen my mistakes." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Selena Gomez News

