Shania Twain's 'Soldier' Featured Film 'Thank You For Your Service'

The film is about veterans adapting to civilian life after a tour of duty. The film, which debuts October 27, features Miles Teller, Amy Schumer and others. It follows the stories of armed services members who reintegrate into their homes and communities after serving in Iraq.

"I'm so proud that my song 'Soldier' from #ShaniaNOW is part of @TYFYSMovie!" she wrote. "Soldier" will appear on Twain's new album Now, which will be released September 29. Watch a preview for Thank You For Your Service here.