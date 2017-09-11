Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Four By Fate's Amber Waves
09-11-2017
.
Four By Fate

Four By Fate, which features members of Frehley's Comet, will be playing a one off show with Ace Frehley this Friday. To celebrate we asked Tod Howarth to tell us about the song "Amber Waves", which plays a part in both band's histories. Here is the story:

Many years ago I wrote and video taped a song live in my own rehearsal studio titled 'Amber Waves' It was originally another 'love song' type theme, a darker, brooding composition that eventually led itself away from the esoteric 'love lost' course. While singing the melody in the chorus I sang out randomly 'And this is for the stars…' followed by - so very automatically 'And this is for the stripes…' hence the song became a personal 'thank you' anthem to our American flag. This was in 2010.

The ending lyric is a salute, respect for those who gave their lives in order for the remaining people to live and enjoy life as they wish. I believe a sentiment that has sadly lost its value and meaning, increasingly so over the years.

While years later recording the FOUR BY FATE debut CD a fan of mine who's a veteran as well found the song on YouTube and begged me to record it for the new band. We did and consequently acquired more fans because of it - veterans and civilians. It is still waiting to be released as a single - video(s) done - I'm still hopeful, but not so much for the song but for the acknowledgement of just how the country struggled and for those who served and sacrificed so we all could live lives that other people only dream about.

When we play it live it still resonates with the meaning and passion that far surpasses the simple love tune.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about this week's special show with Ace right here!

