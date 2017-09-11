Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood'

Kahn quickly defended himself by insisting that the imagery in Taylor's new video are "not in [Beyonce's] art space." Now, Kahn has poked a stick into the Beyhive by saying Beyonce is the one guilty of theft, not Swift — that Bey actually nabbed the look of "Formation" from Swift's "Bad Blood."

"['Look What You Made Me Do' is] not 'Formation' at all," he told the Los Angeles Times. "They try to say she's wearing a black crop top and Beyonce wore a black crop top. But they don't realize in 2015 in 'Bad Blood,' Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyonce copied 'Bad Blood.'" Read more here.