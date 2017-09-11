U2 Rock Classic Song For Late Night TV Appearance

The band delivered "Bullet The Blue Sky" from their 1987 album before Bono and The Edge joined the host to discuss the lead single from their forthcoming release, "Songs Of Experience", before playing it to close out the show.

"We call it a sort a punk-Motown," explains Bono. "It's like The Supremes, a punk Supremes. It's defiant joy, is what we call it. It's a love song to my Mrs., and in these difficult times it's important to tell your loved ones how you feel."

"I think," added The Edge, "maybe even more important than ever in these times, it's important to have that joy because that's the best response."

The companion release to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence", the group's new album will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download, with the release date and pre-order details to be announced soon. Read more and watch the TV performance here.