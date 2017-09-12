Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eric Clapton Previews Life In 12 Bars Documentary
09-12-2017
.
Eric Clapton

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has released the trailer for "Life In 12 Bars", a Showtime documentary tracing the life of the guitarist that will premiere this month at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its US broadcast debut early next year.

Directed by Oscar-winner Lili Fini Zanuck (Rush, Driving Miss Daisy), the project takes an unflinching and deeply personal look into the life of legendary 18-time Grammy winner while following his career through The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek And The Dominos, and his solo years.

Viewers will see Clapton share the stories behind hits like "For Your Love," "Layla," and "Tears In Heaven", alongside interviews with his grandmother Rose Clapp, George Harrison, B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, Ahmet Ertegun, Steve Winwood, and his former wife, Pattie Boyd.

Over a five-decade career, the guitar virtuoso has helped create an extensive catalog of rock music deeply influenced by the blues. The rocker's private life is "the emotional spine of the film," according to Zanuck. "Clapton's music is the foundation of our film. His commitment to the blues, its traditions and originators, is absolute from his earliest days.

"He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone and physical appearance."

"Life In 12 Bars" will see its broadcast premiere on Showtime on February 10, 2018 at 9 PM ET/PT. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

