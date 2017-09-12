Gregg Allman 'I Love The Life I Live' Video Released

09-12-2017

(hennemusic) Gregg Allman's team have issued a video of the late singer's cover of the Willie Dixon classic, "I Love The Life I Live", from his just-released posthumous album, "Southern Blood."



Directed by Adam Jones, the clip presents the rocker in the studio alongside live footage from throughout Gregg's career, including rare video of the original Allman Brothers Band lineup in action.



The tune follows the lead single, "My Only True Friend", from the project, which delivers a collection of songs written by Allman's friends and favourite artists, including Jackson Browne, Jerry Garcia & Robert Hunter, Lowell George and Spooner Oldham & Dan Penn.



Allman, who passed away on May 27 from complications of liver cancer at the age of 69, was well aware that his time was short as he worked on the record with his touring group of musicians.



"As his producer, I was dedicated to helping Gregg crystallize his vision for the record and to help make sure that this vision made it to the tape," says Don Was. "He was a musical hero of mine and, in later years, had become a good friend. The gravitas of this particular situation was not lost on me.



"Gregg was a sweet, humble man with a good heart and good intentions and it was a great honor to help him put his musical affairs in order and say a proper farewell." Read more and watch the video here.

