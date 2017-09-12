|
Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Share Fashion Week Photos
.
(Radio.com) New York Fashion Week has drawn plenty of music stars to the Big Apple, including Selena Gomez and the Weeknd. The private couple made a public outing to a party for Harper's Bazaar, hosted by fashion editor Carine Roitfold. Selena wore a pink turtleneck minidress and the Weekend (born Abel Tesfaye) rocked a black velvet tux with bedazzled lapel. After the event, the Weeknd shared a photo of Gomez wearing his tuxedo jacket around the house: a lovey-dovey thumbs up for their millions of cheerleaders. Over the weekend, Selena appeared by herself at the #BofF500 gala. The "Hands to Myself" singer has lots to celebrate including her recent cover of TIME magazine, celebrating her historic number of Instagram followers. See some photos from Selena's weekend with The Weeknd here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
