Video Of Metallica Live Debuting Song Goes Online
09-12-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica delivered the live debut of the of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" track, "ManUNkind", at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on September 10, and fan-filmed, multi-cam video of the performance is streaming online.

The tune appeared early in the group's set during their second of two nights at the venue as part of a recently-launched fall arena tour of Europe.
Metallica's extensive trek will wrap up with two dates in Antwerp, Belgium in early November before resuming with a spring 2018 leg that will open in Lisbon, Portugal on February 1.

Following the fall run, the band will release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their 1986 album classic, "Master Of Puppets", on November 10. The group's major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

"A little over a year ago, we proudly reissued our first two albums remastered for the most advanced sound quality possible along with special deluxe editions including previously unreleased audio and video recordings," says Metallica. "We promised to give that love to the entire catalog, and we're back with all the details about the release of Master Of Puppets."

The remastered project will be available on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

